16-year-old girl gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, all four accused arrested

Bokaro, May 21 (IANS) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Bokaro and acting swiftly on the complaint, police arrested all four accused on Wednesday, officials said.

Legal proceedings are underway to present them in court and enable judicial custody.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Suraj Kumar, and Vicky Kumar -- all residents of Sardar Mohalla under the jurisdiction of Marafari Police Station in Bokaro.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the minor survivor, a student of Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Chatra, had come to Bokaro to visit her parents during the summer vacation. Her family, originally from Ramgarh district, resides in Bokaro and works as daily wage labourers.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the girl left home to get her damaged mobile phone repaired. On the way, she stopped at an acquaintance’s house to drink water. It was there that the four accused allegedly overpowered her, gagged her, and forcibly took her to a nearby room.

Two of the accused reportedly raped her, while the other two stood guard outside.

The perpetrators allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

Traumatised, the girl returned home and informed her parents later that night.

The next morning, on Wednesday, her mother approached the police and filed a formal complaint.

The police promptly launched an investigation, arrested the accused, and sent the survivor for a medical examination.

Authorities have assured that the case will be pursued with urgency and sensitivity.

In a separate but similarly tragic incident reported from Dumka, Jharkhand, on Tuesday, five individuals -- including a minor -- were arrested for allegedly gang-raping another 16-year-old girl.

The incident occurred during a wedding ceremony in the Mufassil police station area, where the victim was reportedly abducted and assaulted in a secluded location.

All accused have since been apprehended from various locations.

