WTT Contender Lagos: Sreeja, Sutirtha, Ayhika script history in Nigeria, storm into semis

Lagos, June 22 (IANS) The No.1 ranked women’s national player Sreeja Akula continued her dominant run in the WTT Contender Lagos as she beat young national compatriot Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Alongside Sreeja, Sutirtha Mukherjee caused a huge upset as she beat defending Champion and world ranking number 8 Shin Yubin 3-2 to reach the semifinals.

Despite winning the first game 11-9, Sutirtha went on to lose the second and third games to fall 2-1 down (3-11, 9-11). Sutirtha, who is world-ranked 125, showed tremendous character to win the final two games with a score of 11-9 & 11-6 to complete the comeback.

Sreeja Akula and Sutirtha Mukherjee will be facing each other in the semifinals of the tournament. Irrespective of who progresses to the final, history will be made as it will be the first time that an Indian Singles player will play in the summit clash of a WTT Contender Event.

Alongside Sreeja and Sutirtha, Ayhika Mukherjee also booked her place in the semifinals of the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Egypt’s Farida Badawy to become the third Indian in the semifinals in what was a great day for the Indian contingent.

On the other hand, Manav Thakkar bowed out of the tournament against WR 34 and former World Championship medallist Lim Jong-hoon (2-3) in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

