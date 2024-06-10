Will two Shiv Sena factions unite? Debate starts after banners displayed in Delhi

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Will the two Shiv Sena factions come together in the run up to the forthcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections?

The debate began in Maharashtra’s political circles on Monday after banners were displayed in New Delhi urging the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) to unite in the larger interest of Maharashtra to take its development to a new high.

“Shiv Sainiks, Tigers unite. Accelerate the development of Maharashtra. Best wishes to all”, the banners read.

The timing of the display of banners is important especially when the Shinde faction had to settle for the MoS Independent rank against its demand for one Cabinet and one MoS in the Union Cabinet.

In his reaction, the Shinde faction spokesman Sanjay Shirsat said, “Both the groups have decided to march in different directions. However, if they change direction and come together, it will definitely be welcomed. But there is a stark difference in the way of thinking.

“Once everyone used to say that Shiv Sena chief is our god. However, now some people are calling Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi their god which is causing us trouble.”

He added, “But if he (Uddhav Thackeray) changes his strategy, there is no problem in coming together in the future.”

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) Deputy Leader Sushama Andhare said, “We respect the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks. The doors of Matoshree and Shiv Sena will always be open for Shiv Sainiks. However, those who hatched a big conspiracy to defraud the party, and tried to make Maharashtra fall into a ditch as an alternative to the Shiv Sena, in this conspiracy, let the people decide whether they are right or not.”

