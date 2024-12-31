New Year resolution 2025: How to Avoid the Dangers of Criticism

Critics never become obsolete in our midst because, as we explore complexities in family, social, and professional relationships, there are bound to come one-day criticism. Some are useful to grow, but of the other kind, dangerous, they can harm ourselves as well as others' well-being and relationships. This "poison of criticism" is a hidden harmful behaviour that can cause hurt, damaging not only others but also our relationships and selves.

Poison of criticism refers to criticizing others to belittle or mock them. This is born out of ego and a feeling of superiority where individuals need to raise themselves by pulling others down. Eventually, this habit can become an addiction, infusing us with negative energy and harming those around us.

The dangers of criticism have been aired by the ancient texts, including the Rigveda, which views it as a grave sin to criticize others. This sin brings about bad after-effects in terms of relations and reputation. Criticism also indicates our weaknesses and deficiencies, which are, in reality, the mirror of our character.

More often than alcohol or wine can, criticism can bring greater devastation. Though the consequences of drunkenness might wash away with time, heavy criticism might leave wounds, causing depression and a complete loss of self-respect. This is a serious cause to know the destructive strength of criticism and try your best to avoid it.

Constructive Criticism Vs. Destructive Criticism

All criticisms are not the same. Constructive criticism delivered empathetically and respectfully may provide valuable growth and improvement for an individual, while destructive criticism often laced with sarcasm or malice causes damage and hurt.

Criticism may be a part of life; however, it must come in a manner that respects and builds. Indian writer Harishankar Parsai noted that in a way, criticism is meant to create an environment wherein criticism is seen as growth rather than a tool of destruction.

A New Year's Resolution

As we welcome the New Year, let's resolve to be more mindful of our words and actions. Let's strive to create a positive and supportive environment, where constructive criticism is valued and destructive criticism is avoided.

By doing so, we can build stronger relationships, foster a sense of community, and create a more compassionate world. Let us make 2025 the year of positivity, growth, and kindness where people uplift each other rather than bringing each other down.

