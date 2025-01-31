We have only one resolution, one goal - Viksit Bharat: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday that the only resolution and goal of the government is Viksit Bharat. She said this during her address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

She said the decade-long tenure of the Modi government has infused new energy into the journey of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

"In the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’... there is the collective strength of public participation, a roadmap for the nation's economic progress, the power of technology in the form of a digital revolution, and the foundation of modern infrastructure," said the President.

She said the government is steering India towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

To ensure that the journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ continues to be guided by the ideals of our Constitution, the government has placed four key principles -- service, good governance, prosperity, and pride -- at the core of its governance, she said, adding that the government is making rapid advances in its commitment to reform, perform, and transform.

"The guiding mantra of my government is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' and its goal is the creation of a ‘Viksit Bharat’."

The President said in her address that in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’, the role of research along with the role of farmers, soldiers and science is of immense importance. "Our goal is to establish India as a global innovation powerhouse. To promote research in educational institutions, the National Research Foundation has been established with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore," she said.

She said that to accelerate the journey towards a Viksit Bharat, it is essential to make our cities future-ready. "In this direction, my government has focused on modernizing urban amenities and making them energy-efficient. Simultaneously, the foundation is being laid for the development of new cities. My government has decided to invest approximately 28,000 crore rupees to establish 12 industrial nodes and build 100 industrial parks near cities across the country," the President said.

A significant measure of ‘Viksit Bharat’ is the balanced development of the country. No region should feel left behind in the journey of progress.

Saying that her government was conscious of the aspirations of the people of the Northeast, and has worked to eliminate their sense of alienation.

"Our Bharat is a country of 140 crore people. We have diverse states, diverse regions, and diverse languages, yet as one nation, we have only one identity - Bharat," she said.

"And we have only one resolution, one goal – ‘Viksit Bharat’! We are all firmly committed to making India a developed Nation in the coming years. This resolution is inspired by the sacrifices of the martyrs of the nation, the compassionate ideals of revered Bapu, and the oath of unity administered to us by the sons of Mother India like Sardar Patel. We must carry forward these inspirations and, with the strength of unity, fulfil the commitment of a Viksit Bharat. Let us once again reaffirm our resolution of unity and commit ourselves to realizing the dreams of India!"

She concluded her address by saying, "When we move forward together, our future generations will surely witness a developed, empowered, capable, and prosperous Bharat in 2047."

