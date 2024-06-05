From Vision to Victory: PM Modi's Schemes and Electoral Success

New Delhi: The Modi government has launched and successfully implemented a multitude of schemes targeting diverse aspects of public welfare, economic growth, and social security. These initiatives not only highlight the government’s comprehensive outreach but also play a crucial role in securing voter support, which significantly contributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election victories.

Here's a detailed analysis of these schemes, their achievements, and how they have bolstered voter confidence and support.

Transformative Schemes Uplifting the Poor and Marginalised

The Modi government has introduced numerous schemes that have profoundly impacted the lives and dignity of poor and marginalized communities who were overlooked for the 70 years following India's independence. These initiatives have played a pivotal role in uplifting these sections of society, ensuring their inclusion and empowerment in the nation's progress.

* Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM)

Launched in 2014, the Swachh Bharat Mission aimed to make India Open Defecation Free (ODF). This initiative marked a transformative phase in India's sanitation narrative, leveraging both ancient practices and modern governmental efforts.

Achievements:

- Health Improvements: The WHO reported 300,000 fewer diarrheal deaths in 2019 compared to 2014, directly attributable to improved sanitation.

- Economic Benefits: Families in ODF villages saved an average of INR 50,000 annually on health costs.

- Environmental Conservation: Significant reduction in groundwater contamination in ODF areas.

- Enhanced Safety and Dignity for Women: 93 per cent of women reported feeling safer at home.

- Infrastructure: By 2019, over 100 million individual household toilets were constructed, and more than 600,000 villages were declared ODF.

- Phase II: Launched post-2019 with an investment of Rs 1.40 lakh crore, focusing on comprehensive solid and liquid waste management. As of 5th March 2024, 11,48,22,354 household toilets were constructed.

The extensive reach and visible improvements brought by the SBM have significantly increased public support especially among women, demonstrating the government's commitment to public health and hygiene.

* Startup India Initiative

Launched on January 16, 2016, the Startup India Initiative aims to support entrepreneurs, build a robust startup ecosystem, and transform India into a country of job creators.

Achievements:

- Recognition: Over 1,00,000 startups were recognized by DPIIT by June 2023. As of 5th March 2024, 1,23,087 startups were recognized, including 58,276 women-led startups.

- Regulatory Reforms: Nearly 60 reforms have been initiated to enhance ease of doing business.

- Employment: The initiative has generated 69,969 jobs.

The remarkable growth of the startup ecosystem and regulatory support under this initiative have fostered economic growth and job creation, thereby appealing to young entrepreneurs and business communities.

* Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-SYM)

Introduced to ensure old age protection for unorganized workers, this pension scheme targets workers with a monthly income of Rs 15,000 or less and an entry age group of 18-40 years.

Achievements:

- Enrollment: As of 5th March 2024, 49,91,632 people were enrolled.

This scheme provides financial security to unorganized workers, enhancing their trust in the government's support for vulnerable sections.

* Atal Pension Yojana (APY)

A pension scheme focused on unorganized sector workers, providing a guaranteed minimum pension of Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000 per month based on contributions.

Achievements:

- Enrollment: 6,00,00,007 subscribers as of 1st December 2023.

The APY ensures a dignified life in old age for unorganized workers, addressing their financial insecurities and garnering their support.

* Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)

Aiming to achieve SDG 3.8, PM-JAY provides financial protection against catastrophic health expenditure and access to affordable healthcare.

Achievements:

- Hospital Admissions: 6,80,29,906 hospital admissions since launch as of 26th May 2024.

- Free Treatments: 6,27,76,259 free treatments as of 23rd January 2024.

By reducing the financial burden of healthcare, PM-JAY has significantly improved access to quality healthcare, particularly for low-income families, thus gaining widespread public approval.

* Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY)

Launched in May 2016, PMUY aims to provide clean cooking fuel (LPG) to rural households, replacing traditional cooking fuels.

Achievements:

- LPG Connections: 10,26,53,889 LPG connections as of 29th February 2024.

This scheme has improved the health of rural women and environmental conditions, highlighting the government's dedication to women's welfare and environmental sustainability.

* Digital India

A comprehensive initiative to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy, encompassing various projects and schemes.

Completed Projects:

- Rural Wireline Broadband, Sanchar Shakti, Village Public Telephone, Mobile Infrastructure Scheme, Rural Community Phone, Left Wing Extremism Phase I (2,343 sites radiating).

Ongoing Scheme:

- BharatNet Project: Aimed at providing broadband connectivity to 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats.

- Connectivity: 2,10,722 Gram Panchayats connected as of 19th February 2024.

- Mobile Towers: 7,460 installed.

- Island Connectivity: 8 islands have been connected under the Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar project.

The Digital India initiative has facilitated digital access, improved governance, and empowered rural areas, thus enhancing public satisfaction and engagement.

* Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana

Aiming to provide affordable medicines, this scheme has established numerous Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Achievements:

- Total JA Kendras: 10,624+ as of 31st January 2024.

Affordable healthcare through this scheme has alleviated the financial burden on families, increasing their reliance on and trust in the government.

* DigiLocker

A flagship initiative for digital empowerment, providing access to authentic digital documents.

Achievements:

- Documents Issued: 6,29,00,00,000 as of 5th March 2024.

DigiLocker has simplified document management and reduced administrative overhead, supporting the vision of paperless governance.

* Poshan Abhiyan

A scheme for holistic nourishment, focusing on improving nutritional outcomes.

Achievements:

- Beneficiaries: 9,98,63,157 as of 31st January 2024.

By addressing malnutrition, Poshan Abhiyan has improved health outcomes, particularly for children and women, showcasing the government's commitment to public health.

* Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

Providing income support to land-holding farmer families, this scheme ensures direct financial assistance.

Achievements:

- Beneficiaries: 1,20,00,000 as of 5 March 2024.

Direct financial support to farmers has enhanced their economic stability, earning their gratitude and support for the government.

* Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY)

An insurance scheme offering life cover for death due to any reason.

Achievements:

- Enrollment: 16,19,00,000 citizens as of 26th April 2023.

The PMJJBY provides financial security to families, reinforcing trust in the government’s social safety nets.

* Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin/rural)

A housing scheme for rural areas, providing financial assistance for constructing houses.

Achievements:

- Houses Sanctioned: 2,94,83,657 as of 5 March 2024.

- Houses Completed: 26,192,162.

- Funds Transferred: 33,10,1679.

This scheme has improved living conditions for rural populations, emphasizing the government's focus on housing for all.

* Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

An insurance scheme for farmers, protecting them against crop losses.

Achievements:

- Applications Registered: 56,96,80,000 as of 29th February 2024.

By mitigating the risks associated with farming, this scheme has provided farmers with economic security, strengthening their support for the government.

* Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

A scheme to provide financial support to small and micro enterprises.

Achievements:

- Loans Sanctioned: 46,92,03,987 as of 1st March 2024.

This initiative has promoted entrepreneurship and economic growth, appealing to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.

* Har Ghar Jal

Aimed at providing safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections by 2024.

Achievements:

- Total Rural Households: 19,30,97,106.

- Rural Household Tap Connections: 14,83,38,393 (76.82 per cent) as of 4th June 2024.

- Tap Water Connections: 14,45,34,428 as of 5 March 2024.

Access to clean drinking water has significantly improved the quality of life in rural areas, showcasing the government’s commitment to basic amenities.

* PM Awas Yojana (Shahari/urban)

A housing scheme for urban areas, providing financial assistance for constructing houses.

Achievements:

- Houses Sanctioned: 1,18,90,000 as of 5 March 2024.

Improving urban housing has addressed the needs of low-income urban families, enhancing their living conditions and support for the government.

* Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana

A financial inclusion scheme aimed at providing affordable access to financial services.

Achievements:

- Beneficiaries: 51,86,00,000 as of 21st February 2024.

Financial inclusion through this scheme has empowered millions, fostering economic stability and growth.

* Swachh Indhan Behtar Jeevan

In May 2016, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG), introduced the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ (PMUY) as a flagship scheme with an objective to make clean cooking fuel such as LPG available to rural and deprived households which were otherwise using traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, cow-dung cakes etc. Usage of traditional cooking fuels had detrimental impacts on the health of rural women as well as on the environment.

The scheme was launched on 1st May 2016 in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh by Prime Minister Modi.

The Modi government's extensive portfolio of schemes has addressed critical areas such as health, sanitation, financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, housing, and digital empowerment.

These initiatives have not only brought tangible benefits to millions of Indians but also significantly enhanced the government's image and public support.

PM Modi’s government launched transformative schemes that have profoundly impacted women's lives across India, turning many into lifelong supporters.

The Ujjwala Yojana, by providing free LPG connections, has significantly improved the health and dignity of rural women by eliminating the need for harmful traditional cooking methods.

The Swachh Bharat Mission, by ensuring access to sanitation facilities, has enhanced safety, hygiene, and dignity, particularly for women and girls.

The Jal Jeevan Mission has brought clean drinking water directly to homes, reducing the burden on women who traditionally fetched water from distant sources.

The Mudra Yojana has empowered women entrepreneurs by providing easy access to credit, enabling them to start and expand small businesses.

Health initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have provided financial protection and access to quality healthcare, ensuring better health outcomes for women and their families.

These schemes have not only uplifted the socio-economic status of women but also garnered their unwavering support for PM Modi.

The widespread reach and success of these schemes have played a crucial role in securing people’s loyalty and confidence, contributing significantly to Prime Minister Modi's election victories.

By addressing the fundamental needs and aspirations of diverse population segments, the Modi government has established a strong connection with voters, translating into substantial electoral support.

(The writer is a PhD in Sociology and has authored 'Blood in the Sea: The Dark History of Hindu Oppression in Goa'. Views are personal)

