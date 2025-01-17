V-P Dhankhar arrives on maiden visit to Lakshadweep, says it is heaven for tourists

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) “Lakshadweep is no longer India's hidden paradise. The visit of the honourable Prime Minister has put it on the global tourist map,” Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday during a visit to the union territory.

“In our country, development is touching the lives of people like the sun touches every part of the earth,” he added.

Speaking during a public function at the Panchayat Stage at Agatti Island in Lakshadweep on Friday, the Vice President said, “My visit is no less than a journey for discovery and personal growth.”

“Bharat is on the rise as never before under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Bharat is the world's fifth largest global economy. In two years, Bharat will be the third global economy and in 2047, Bharat will be a developed nation,” V-P Dhankhar stated.

“In the last few years, the life of the common man has been completely changed for the better. Toilet in every home, pipe water in every home, gas connection in every home, what an achievement. What I have given today here, from cycle to computer and just imagine, from healthcare to solar house. We must all pledge to keep our nation always first,” he added.

Appreciating the pristine beauty and recent development works in Lakshadweep, Dhankhar said, “Lakshadweep, the size may be small, but the heart is very, very large. The Bangaram Island Tent City Resort is a tourist revolution. 17,500 square meters of world-class hospitality. It is heaven for tourists….Lakshadweep is more than a group of islands. It defines our culture, unity in diversity and what we mean by a good environment”.

The Vice-President also remotely inaugurated the Low Temperature Thermal Desalination Plant in Chetlat Island and Nandhar Anganwadi in Kalpeni Island. Later in the day, Vice-President Dhankhar will be visiting Bangaram Island and will inaugurate the Tent City at the Island on Saturday.

The Vice-President was received at the airport by Praful Patel, Administrator Union Territory of Lakshadweep and other dignitaries. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar were also welcomed by the girl student band at the Agatti airport.

Praful Patel, Administrator, Union Territory of Lakshadweep, Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed, Member of Lok Sabha and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.