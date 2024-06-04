Ukraine hold Germany to frustrating goalless draw ahead of Euro 2024

Nuremberg (Germany), June 4 (IANS) Germany's preparations for Euro 2024 got off to a stuttering start as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Ukraine in a tightly contested friendly encounter at the Max-Morlock Stadium.

Missing several key players due to their recent Champions League exploits, Julian Nagelsmann's men struggled to convert their dominance into goals despite creating better chances.

Ukraine, also gearing up for the summer tournament, served a warning sign early on with Mykola Matviienko flashing a shot over the bar. Germany responded positively, controlling possession for much of the first half.

However, clear-cut opportunities were scarce. Ilkay Gundogan squandered a golden chance from close range, mistiming his header from a Pascal Grob cross. Jamal Musiala also came close, with his late shot taking a deflection off Matviienko and forcing a diving save from Anatoliy Trubin.

At the other end, Roman Yaremchuk forced a strong save from Manuel Neuer after Jonathan Tah's misplaced pass gifted Ukraine possession.

The second half saw a more purposeful Germany, particularly after the introduction of Maximilian Beier. Kai Havertz went close with a headed effort early on, but it was Beier who truly lit up the second period. The substitute made a bright entrance, striking the woodwork with his first touch and forcing a smart low save from Trubin shortly after.

Ukraine remained dangerous on the counter, but Neuer displayed his experience with a series of assured saves. Despite displaying dominance, Germany lacked the cutting edge needed to break down a resolute Ukrainian defense. They will be hoping to rediscover their attacking spark ahead of their final warm-up match against Greece on Friday.

With key players set to return, Nagelsmann will be looking for a more convincing performance to boost confidence before their Euro 2024 campaign kicks off.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.