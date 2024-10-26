Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Mehaboob Eliminated! in an shocking twist

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Mehaboob Eliminated!

In a shocking turn of events, Mehaboob has become the latest contestant to bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house. Contrary to online poll predictions, which suggested Nayani Pavani or Prithviraj might be next in line for elimination, Mehaboob's journey came to an end.

According to sources close to the show, Mehaboob received the least number of votes among the six nominated contestants, including Prerana, Nikhil, Vishnu Priya, Prithviraj, and Nayani Pavani.

Online Polls vs Reality

While online polls indicated Prerana and Nikhil were likely safe, with 25% and 24% of the votes respectively, Vishnu Priya secured 14%. Prithviraj, Mehaboob, and Nayani Pavani trailed behind with 13%, 12%, and 11% of the votes. However, the actual voting results told a different story, ultimately leading to Mehaboob's elimination.

A Season of Twists and Turns

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has been full of surprises, and Mehaboob's elimination is just the latest example. With the show's unpredictable nature, contestants and viewers alike are always on their toes.

Remaining Contestants

The competition intensifies as the remaining housemates fight to secure their spot in the game. Who will be next to face elimination? Will it be Prithviraj, Nayani Pavani, or one of the other contestants?

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Vishnupriya Becomes New Captain, Gangavva and Teja's Heated Argument

Previous Eliminations

Mehaboob joins the list of eliminated contestants, which includes:

Bebakka

Shekar

Abhay

Soniya

Aditya

Nainika

Seetha

Manikanta

What's Next?

As the competition heats up, expect more twists and turns. Will wild-card entries shake up the dynamics? Could eliminated contestants make a comeback? Stay tuned to find out.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8, which premiered on September 1, features 14 contestants vying for the top spot. The format remains the same: contestants are locked inside the house without external communication, and one inmate is evicted each week based on viewer votes.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Shocking Double Elimination