‘Trust Jose fully’, say relatives of Keralitie who is linked to Lebanon pager blasts

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (IANS) The relatives of Rinson Jose, a Malayalee, on Friday said that they trust him and he will be not involved in the Lebanon pager blasts.

“We speak daily over the phone. However, for the last three days, we have had no contact with Jose. He is a straightforward person and we trust him fully. He will not be part of any wrongdoing. He may have been trapped in these blasts,” said Thankachen, a relative of Jose.

Rinson Jose has been allegedly linked to Lebanon pager blasts which have left several dead and scores injured, a few days

Kerala-born Rinson Jose (39) hails from Wayanad who holds a Norwegian passport and is settled with his wife in Norway’s Oslo.

Media reports said that Jose owns Norta Global, a company registered in Bulgaria and is believed to have supplied the pager explosives to Lebanon.

Thankachen said that they have also had no contact with Joe’s wife for many days now.

A few years back, Jose went to Norway for higher studies. He briefly worked in London before returning to Oslo.

Apart from having his own firm, Jose also works in Oslo and has a twin brother based in London.

Meanwhile, a neighbour of Jose in Wayanad also said that he has known Jose for a long time and has been found to be a very nice person.

