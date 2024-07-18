Tribals from different states gather in Rajasthan demanding Bhil Pradesh (Ld)

Jaipur, July 18 (IANS) The Rajasthan tribal community has demanded the creation of a new state called ‘Bhil Pradesh’, a demand which the state government has already rejected.

The tribal society has demanded the formation of the new state by combining 49 districts of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. There is also a demand to include 12 districts out of the old 33 districts of Rajasthan in the new state.

Thirty five organizations including Adivasi Parivar, the largest organization of Bhil society, had called a mega rally on Thursday. Maneka Damor, founder member of the Adivasi Parivar Sanstha, said at the rally that tribal women should not follow the instructions of the Pandits. Tribal families do not apply sindoor, do not wear mangalsutra. Women and girls of the tribal society should focus on education. From now on, everyone should stop fasting. We are not Hindus, she said.

The Adivasi Parivar Sanstha is spread across the four states. Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MP Rajkumar Roat from Banswara said "the demand for Bhil Pradesh is not new. The BAP is raising this demand strongly. After the mega rally, a delegation will meet the President and the Prime Minister with the proposal."

Apart from Rajasthan, tribal people from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra gathered for the meeting held at Mangarh Dham in Banswara. The security agencies of the state were on alert over the meeting and the internet was also shut down in the area of the mega rally.

The demand for Bhil Pradesh includes 12 districts of Rajasthan and 13 districts of MP

Tribal minister Babulal Kharadi said a state cannot be formed on the basis of caste. If this happens, other people will also make demands. We will not send a proposal to the Centre.

Kharadi added that those who changed their religion should not get the benefit of tribal reservation.

Sources said that the tribals staged a show of strength before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Meanwhile state minister Madan Dilawar on Thursday apologised for his DNA remark on tribals' genealogy.

He said, "Hindus are the best part of the society. If my speech has caused any pain to the opposition or to my tribal brothers, I apologise, ”Dilawar said in the Assembly amid a ruckus by the Opposition.

On June 21, Dilawar while responding to a question on the tribal leaders' remarks that they and their supporters were not Hindus said: “We will ask his ancestors whether he is a Hindu or not … and if he says that he is not a Hindu, then we’ll get his DNA tested whether he is his father’s son or not.”

