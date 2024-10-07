Top officials not allowing Nitish Kumar to speak publicly: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that the top officials of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are not allowing him to speak in public or address the media.

“The state government had spent crores of rupees on advertising the event, and District Magistrates (DMs) from across the state had joined via video conferencing. However, the event concluded abruptly without Nitish Kumar speaking to the officials or giving instructions regarding the implementation of the rural development projects,” the Bihar wrote on X following an event related to the Rural Development Department at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav added that the event was so hastily managed that no ministers, officials, or guests even consumed tea.

“The Chief Minister is being isolated by top officials who are preventing him from speaking publicly or interacting with the media,” he said, adding that even the Chief Secretary was not invited to the event.

“Any event will now take place at the Chief Minister's residence with only selected officers present,” he claimed.

Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar defended Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, emphasising his commitment to the poor of Bihar.

“During the event, the state government released the first instalment of the Prime Minister Housing Scheme to 105,247 people and also released funds for the construction of toilets for 1.5 lakh poor people in Bihar. These funds were transferred directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts,” Kumar said.

