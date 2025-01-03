Allu Arjun to Collaborate with Koratala Siva for Next Big Film?

Allu Arjun, fresh off the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has become a major hit, is now on a break. After dedicating over three years to the project, he is set to work with director Trivikram later this year. Allu Arjun also has several exciting films lined up, with talks underway with filmmakers from across the country.

Following Pushpa 2's stellar performance, especially in Hindi, Bollywood filmmakers are eager to collaborate with the star. Meanwhile, there's fresh buzz about his next potential project with Tollywood director Koratala Siva. The two recently met, and Koratala pitched an idea to Allu Arjun. The actor has shown interest and asked Koratala to work on the script, which the director is currently doing.

Although the film may not happen soon, if Koratala impresses Allu Arjun with a complete draft, the collaboration could move forward. The duo had previously announced a project, but it was shelved for various reasons. Koratala Siva is also busy with his film Devara 2. If Devara 2 gets delayed, Koratala might focus on Allu Arjun's film next.

Also read: Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj USA Box Office Breakeven!