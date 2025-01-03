Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj USA Box Office Breakeven!

This Sankranti season promises to be a lucrative one for Telugu cinema, with not one, but three highly anticipated films set to release. These films are Game Changer, Daku Maharaj, and Sankranthiki Vastunnam, all of which are expected to draw large audiences.

As for their performance in the United States, here’s a breakdown of the business targets these films need to reach to break even.

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, has done the biggest pre-release business among the three films. To enter the safe zone, it will need to collect a hefty $4.5 million. This target is a significant challenge, given the competition in the market.

Next is Daku Maharaj, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, who has been in great form at the U.S. box office with back-to-back $1 million hits. This film has a higher target, needing to earn around $1.55 million to break even. With Balakrishna’s solid fan base, it has a strong chance of reaching this figure.

Lastly, Sankranthiki Vastunnam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, has done the most modest pre-release business among the three films. It will need to collect approximately $1.35 million to enter the safe zone, which gives it the best chance of recovering its costs quickly.

With these three films lined up, Sankranti looks set to be a bumper season at the box office for Telugu cinema. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how these films perform.