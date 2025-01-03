Raveena Tandon calls Vishal Sablley's women's figures artwork ‘inspiring’

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently praised the artwork of artist Vishal Sablley, particularly his stunning depictions of women’s figures.

Tandon recently inaugurated Nayika: Recreating the Essence of Feminine by Vishal Sablley, in the presence of Vastu Mahaguru Basant R. Rasiwasia and prominent artists such as Kiran Chopra, Om Thadkar, Mamta Sharma, Pravin Gangurde, curator Ritu Chopra, Rutuja Padwal, sculptor Kiran Mahale, gallerist Meenu De, photographer-author Fawzan Husain, and Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, among others.

Vishal Sablley's series of artworks beautifully portrays the divine essence of women through representations of various Nayikas, or Goddesses, from Indian mythology. These include revered figures like Durga, Tripura Sundari, Lakshmi, Brahmini, Saraswati, and more, each depicted with grace and power.

Speaking to IANS about Vishal’s artwork, Raveena shared, “I think this moment is especially important for me. When we look at Vishal ji’s work, the way he portrays his subjects through his paintings is extraordinary. In each piece, you can see a different representation of women—be it Maa Saraswati, Maa Durga, Maa Parvati, or other revered women figures. They’re depicted in various forms, each one powerful in its own way.”

She added, “As someone who deeply believes in women empowerment, I find it inspiring that an artist like Vishal ji, a male artist, has chosen to showcase women in such a profound and beautiful way. This is a new year, and he is introducing new artworks, which makes it even more meaningful.”

The ‘Mohra’ actress went on to say, “We should respect every woman in our lives. When you respect a woman, it is like honoring Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Ganpati—all the divine energies. Respect for women brings blessings.”

When asked about her interest in art, Tandon mentioned, “I have a strong interest in all forms of art, including painting. I admire and collect works by talented artists. India has no shortage of artistic talent, but many artists, like Vishal ji, often lack the platform to showcase their brilliance. I believe Vishal ji’s work is phenomenal—each painting is a masterpiece. It’s crucial to encourage such talent, which is why, even though I am unwell, I had to be here. Supporting and appreciating artists is essential.”

The exhibition is currently open to the public at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, running from December 31 to January 6.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.