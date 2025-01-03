Sabarimala temple earnings surge as pilgrims arrive in record numbers

Sabarimala, Jan 3 (IANS) The famed Sabarimala temple in Kerala witnessed a big surge in earnings this season, recording an increase of Rs 82 crore compared to the previous year.

P.S. Prasanth, President of the Travancore Devaswom Board, stated on Friday that the temple's income primarily comes from devotees' offerings and the sale of temple-produced items such as aravana payasam and appam.

“Between November 15 and December 26, the first phase of the two-month-long 2024-25 pilgrimage season, the temple earned Rs 297 crore, up from Rs 215 crore in the same period last year,” Prasanth said.

He added, “Sales of temple products contributed Rs 22 crore more than last year, and the number of pilgrims increased by four lakh during the 41-day period, reaching 32 lakh compared to 28 lakh in 2024.”

The second phase of the pilgrimage began on December 30. The most auspicious day of the second season is called Makaravilakku which falls on January 14, which is the same day as Makara Shankranti celebrated in north India. The second season will conclude a few days later.

To manage the growing crowds, temple authorities have capped daily pilgrim numbers at 70,000, comprising 60,000 online bookings and 10,000 spot bookings. The temple has also adjusted its timings to accommodate the influx, opening daily at 3 a.m. and closing at 1 p.m., then reopening at 3 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Situated in the Western Ghats at an altitude of 914 meters above sea level, the Sabarimala temple is located four kilometers uphill from Pamba in Pathanamthitta district, around 100 kilometers from Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The temple, which traditionally bars the entry of women of reproductive age, is accessible only on foot from the Pamba River. Pilgrims adhere to a 41-day penance before their journey, involving strict vegetarianism, wearing black attire, and abstaining from footwear. Each devotee carries an Irumudi (prayer kit) containing coconuts, which are ceremoniously broken before ascending the sacred 18 steps to the Sannidhanam.

