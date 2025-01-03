Eight killed in speedboat accident in Indonesia's Maluku province

Jakarta, Jan 3 (IANS) Eight people were killed after a speedboat carrying 30 passengers sank in the waters off Seram Bagian Barat regency in Indonesia's Maluku Province on Friday, according to the head of the provincial search and rescue office, Muhammad Arafah.

Arafah said that the speedboat, Dua Nona, struck a piece of wood floating on the water's surface at approximately 10 a.m. local time, which caused damage to the boat's hull.

"Eight people were killed," Arafah said.

He noted that the accident occurred shortly after the boat departed from a seaport in the regency, en route to Ambon City, the provincial capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, involving personnel from the local search and rescue office, water police, boats from the local Health Department, and community volunteers.

Arafah added that poor communication has hindered coordination among the rescuers.

On October 12, 2024, at least five people were killed and several others were feared dead after a speedboat caught fire in the waters off Indonesia's North Maluku province, officials said.

The accident occurred when the boat, carrying a governor candidate Benny Laos and his supporters, had been anchoring at a seaport in Taliabu regency and filling fuel before continuing their journey for a campaign, said Abdul Muis Uma Ternate, a senior official from the local disaster management and mitigation agency.

"Five people were killed, nine others were injured, and some other people remained inside the boat as they were trapped," he stated.

Video footage received by Xinhua showed that the fire engulfed the entire boat, and those who remained inside the vessel were likely dead. The official could not provide further details on the precise number of those who could not escape or the exact number of people on board.

Yusri Abdul Kasim, the head of the Logistics Unit of the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency, told Xinhua that an explosion had occurred just before the fire.

All the wounded individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said.

