‘Tera Ghata’ hitmaker Gajendra Verma releases his new album ‘Good Vibes Only’

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Composer-singer Gajendra Verma, who is known for viral hits like ‘Tera Ghata’ and ‘Mann Mera’, has released his latest album, ‘Good Vibes Only’. The album blends Pop, R&B, Funk, and Synthwave genres and consists of eight tracks.

It also consists of six music videos rolling out between October 2024 and February 2025. Each song is designed to resonate with a unique emotion, offering listeners a well-rounded musical journey.

Talking about the album, said, "’Good Vibes Only’ reflects my personal and artistic growth. We’ve poured heart and soul into these tracks, experimenting with new sounds. I can’t wait to share this journey with my fans through the album and tour”.

All music videos are directed by Vikram Singh and Preet Singh Bhullar, who have brought Gajendra’s musical vision to life through striking visuals and compelling narratives.

The album has been released under the label of DroomMusic, founded by Vikram Singh. The label is known for supporting independent music talent.

Meanwhile, Gajendra is set to embark on the Good Vibes Only Tour, covering cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Goa. From November 2024 to February 2025, the tour will include exclusive live performances, meet-and-greet sessions, and acoustic sets, bringing fans closer to the music.

With 4.2 million YouTube subscribers and 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Gajendra Verma has established himself as a leading independent artist. His previous tracks have garnered over 4 billion views & streams across platforms, solidifying his reputation as a viral sensation.

Gajendra’s initial breakthrough came with the release of ‘Emptiness (Tune Mere Jaana)’ in 2010. The song, which was associated with a fictional story, became widely circulated online. Following this, he released several tracks, including ‘Phir Suna’, ‘Mann Mera’ and ‘Tera Ghata’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.