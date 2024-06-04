Kavitha Stayed in Rs 10 Lakh Luxury Hotel Room, Destroyed 9 Mobiles!

K. Kavitha, a leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, is involved in a controversy related to an alleged liquor policy case in Delhi. She has been accused of destroying nine mobile phones, which could have contained crucial evidence related to the inquiry. Additionally, Kavitha reportedly stayed in a hotel room costing ₹10 lakh.

Despite these allegations, she has denied any involvement in the excise policy case in her bail plea. This development has drawn significant attention and scrutiny, further complicating the legal and political scenario surrounding her.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Kavitha of conspiring with the ‘South group’ to pay ₹100 crores to Delhi’s ruling AAP in exchange for liquor licences. The ED also claimed that Kavitha and other members of the South group, including Sameer Mahendru, “actively participated in the formation of Indo spirits as a vehicle to recoup and launder proceeds of crime.”

It was also stated by the agency that access to Pernod Ricard India’s stocks resulted in artificially high profits, and the entire profit of 192.8 crore is considered “proceeds of crime” by such acts. According to the agency, K. Kavitha is involved in various processes and activities relating to the proceeds of crime, amounting to 292.8 crore.

In a fresh 177-page chargesheet filed on Monday afternoon, in which Kavitha was listed as Accused No 32, the federal agency said she has submitted eight phones – two iPhone 13 minis, two iPhone 13s, and two iPhone 14 Pros. The ED stated that the BRS leader was asked if she had formatted any of these devices or removed any data, to which the agency said she replied in the negative.

However, the ED later confronted Kavitha with a forensic report that said at least one of the devices had been formatted. She, the agency said, once again denied having tampered with the phone. When pressed on the subject, she became evasive, the ED declared. The charge sheet was filed shortly after a city court extended her stay in judicial custody until July 3rd.

Both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have called her a very influential woman and pointed to the claim that she had previously been able to influence witnesses and potentially corrupt evidence. They firmly rejected the call for her to be given bail because of her gender, stating that "releasing her would affect the inquiry into a deep-rooted, multi-layered conspiracy." Ms. Kavitha was arrested from her home in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on March 15th.

In her bail plea, the BRS leader, ex-Telangana CM KCR, had denied any connection to the excise policy and claimed a criminal conspiracy orchestrated by the ruling party at the Centre (BJP) with the active connivance of the ED.

