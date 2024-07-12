Good News: Anganwadi Free Kits Available at Anganwadi Centers in Telangana

The Minister of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women Development, and Child Welfare, Sitakka, instructed officials to conduct a week-long drive with the slogan 'Amma Mata - Anganwadi Bata'. This Wednesday, she reviewed Anganwadi centres, women's safety, adoption, child welfare, and related issues with officials at the Secretariat.

During the review, Sitakka announced the introduction of nursery classes in Anganwadi centres and mentioned that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had been invited to inaugurate the program. She highlighted the need for a special initiative to ensure high-quality goods in Anganwadi centres, following reports of substandard chicken and eggs in some centres. District-level officials were sternly directed to procure only high-quality items, with Anganwadi teachers instructed to reject inferior products.

The Minister also detailed the formation of a flying squad to monitor goods' quality and requested regular inspection reports to regulate the supply of substandard items. She announced upcoming plans to provide uniforms to Anganwadi children, noting that Telangana would become the first state in India to offer uniforms to girls. Painting work for Anganwadi centres was reported to be underway, and Sitakka emphasized readiness to address any child abuse issues.

Additionally, she unveiled the Nutrition Champion Book and Nutrition Kits provided by UNICEF. The meeting included discussions with State Women Development and Child Welfare Department Principal Secretary Vakati Karuna, Commissioner Kanti Wesely, and other officials.