Data Science Summit at ISB - Deepfake Threat Looms Large: Experts Call for Urgent Action, Regulation

November 30, Hyderabad – Building on the discussions from the Data Science Summit at the Indian School of Business, experts stressed the urgent need for action against the rising threat of deepfake technology. The misuse of artificial intelligence for creating deepfakes has become a critical concern, with experts and policymakers highlighting its potential to disrupt elections, spread misinformation, and harm individuals through personal attacks and financial scams.

Cybersecurity expert Major Vineet Kumar, founder of the Cyber Peace Foundation, highlighted the alarming rise in cybercrimes involving deepfake technology. He detailed cases where criminals used fake audio and video clips for extortion and disinformation, leaving victims unaware until significant damage had been done. IPS officer Ajay Kumar Yadav expressed similar concerns, pointing out how deepfakes have transitioned from isolated incidents to mainstream threats, affecting elections and public trust.

Experts called for a multi-pronged approach to address the issue. They emphasized the need for social media companies to implement robust detection mechanisms, governments to launch media literacy programs, and stronger legal frameworks to penalize the creation and dissemination of malicious deepfake content. Collaboration between academia, government, and industry was also identified as a crucial step to stay ahead of technological advancements in this space.

Professor Manish Gangwar of ISB added that the widespread misuse of deepfake technology threatens public trust and called for an integrated approach involving technology, ethics, and governance.

Noted journalist and fact-check trainer Sudhakar Reddy Udumula reiterated his call for social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to develop in-built algorithms to detect and block deepfake content. He stated that these platforms are central to the rapid dissemination of manipulated media, and their responsibility in curbing its spread cannot be ignored. The session also discussed the challenges in identifying deepfakes due to advancements in technology, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish authentic content from forgeries.

The Misinformation Combat Alliance announced plans to expand its Deepfake Analysis Unit, allowing citizens to report suspected fake content through WhatsApp. This initiative aims to enhance accessibility to detection tools and empower individuals to combat misinformation. Speakers at the summit also highlighted the need for governments to support public education campaigns to raise awareness about deepfakes and their dangers.

While some positive applications of deepfake technology were noted, such as recreating voices of legendary artists for entertainment purposes with proper consent, participants agreed that the risks far outweigh the benefits when the technology is misused. The conference concluded with a unified call for vigilance, regulation, and innovation to address the challenges posed by deepfakes and ensure AI serves as a tool for societal benefit rather than harm.