Rajasthan govt to introduce bill to prevent illegal conversions

Jaipur, Nov (IANS) Rajasthan’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel on Saturday announced that the state cabinet approved a bill to prevent religious conversions through inducement, fraud, or coercion.

The bill namely the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill-2024 will be introduced in the coming Assembly session.

Minister Patel noted that Rajasthan currently lacks specific legislation to address illegal conversions. Once enacted, the law will impose stringent penalties for such activities, including declaring marriages for the purpose of forced conversions invalid. Crimes under this law will be non-bailable and cognizable, aligning with similar statutes in other states.

The bill was approved during a cabinet meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Several key decisions were made to drive the state's development which included the approval of nine new policies aimed at accelerating industrial and economic growth, the establishment of the 7th State Finance Commission, ordinances for creating development authorities in Bikaner and Bharatpur, amendments to the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules-2017 based on Khemraj Committee recommendations.

At a press briefing, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel highlighted the newly approved policies: the Rajasthan MSME Policy, Export Promotion Policy, One District One Product Policy, Rajasthan Tourism Unit Policy, and Integrated Cluster Development Scheme. These initiatives aim to foster industrial development, establish Rajasthan as an export hub, promote local tourism, support small industries, and highlight regional crafts, handlooms, and speciality products, said ministers.

Deputy CM Bairwa shared that the cabinet approved ordinances to establish development authorities in Bikaner and Bharatpur. These authorities will ensure systematic and planned development in both cities under the Bharatpur Development Authority Ordinance-2024 and the Bikaner Development Authority Ordinance-2024, he added.

The cabinet also accepted the recommendations of the Khemraj Committee on resolving pay anomalies, implementing pay reforms, and enhancing promotional opportunities for state employees. Chief Minister Sharma had previously announced that these reforms would be effective from September 1, 2024.

Minister Patel detailed the provisions of the Rajasthan MSME Policy-2024, designed to make MSMEs globally competitive. Key measures include a 2 per cent additional interest subsidy on loans, assistance of up to Rs 15 lakh for raising funds from SME Exchange, grants for advanced technology adoption, quality certification, and marketing efforts.

To boost exports, the Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy-2024 sets a target of Rs 1.50 lakh crore in exports over the next five years. The policy provides incentives for exporters, including up to 75 per cent or Rs 3 lakh reimbursement for participation in international events, assistance for technical upgrades and certification costs and subsidies for e-commerce platform fees and documentation.

Through these measures, the government aims to create a thriving industrial ecosystem and position Rajasthan as a leader in exports, tourism, and local craftsmanship, said ministers.

