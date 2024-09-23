'Tashan-e-Ishq' actress Aditi Bhatia shares moments from her sweet Sunday

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) ‘Tashan-e-Ishq’ fame actress Aditi Bhatia took to her social media platform and shared snippets from her sweet Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram platform, Aditi, who has 6.5 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared pictures and glimpses of her day.

In the first story, Aditi shared a time-lapse video in which she was seen giving a gentle bath to her adorable pet Ollie.

She captioned the video, “Sunday means doggy bath time” (with a dog emoji). She also added the song “Dil Tu Jaan Tu” by Gurnazar and Chet Singh.

The ‘Vivah’ actress shared a picture with her second furry friend Murphy in the second slide. In the picture, Aditi was seen holding Murphy in her hands wrapped under the teal-colored towel while covering her face at the back.

She wrote, “doggy number 2 is clearly upset”.

In another snapshot, Aditi shared a picture of herself while flaunting her silky hair. She captioned, “Showered this puppy too”.

At last, Aditi shared a glimpse of her as she focused her camera on her friend actress Shrusti Porey as she took a nap.

She captioned, “best friend comes to meet after ages and passes the f out”. She also posted another picture of her furry friend Ollie as he takes a gentle nap on her bed.

On the work front, the 24-year-old is best known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in the show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. The show aired on Star Plus and was produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

She has been a part of shows like -- 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna' and 'Tashan-e-Ishq' in which she portrayed the character of Bubbly Taneja.

Aditi also appeared in the movie 'Vivah' helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, in which she essayed the role of young Poonam. The film featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao as leads, alongside Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Seema Biswas, Samir Soni and Lataa Saberwal in pivotal roles.

–IANS

ays/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.