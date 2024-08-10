Verdict on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification plea to be out tonight

Paris Olympics 2024: The verdict on the Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics is expected in the evening.

As per reports the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has concluded the hearing in the matter and will likely deliver the verdict around 9.30 tonight ( 6 pm Paris time). Senior advocate Harish Salve is representing Phogat in the international arbitration court.

Phogat has appealed against her Olympic disqualification with the CAS and has demanded a joint silver medal in the 50 kg weight category. The 29-year-old wrestler lost the chance to fight for the gold medal after she was disqualified for being overweight following her win in the semi-final bout. She made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final at the Olympics.

She announced her retirement from wrestling hours after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. She made the announcement on social platform X on Thursday.

"Wrestling won the match against me, I lost... my courage is all broken, I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all...," Vinesh posted on X.



Also Read: Who is Sobhita Dhulipala, Chay’s fiancee?