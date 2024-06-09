Speeding Audi kills one, injures another in Delhi

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) One person died while another sustained serious injuries after an Audi Q3 car driven by a lawyer lost control and rammed into two persons sitting on a bench near the Ramjas College main gate in Delhi on Sunday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Govind (45), while the injured has been identified as Ashok, both rickshaw-pullers by profession.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 1:16 p.m. on Sunday at the Maurice Nagar police station informing about an accident near the main gate of Ramjas College, following which a team was rushed to the spot.

On reaching the accident scene, the police found that the driver of an Audi car lost control and rammed into two persons sitting on a bench on the road side.

“Both were rushed to the Hindu Rao Hospital. Govind was referred to the Lok Nayak Hospital from there where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), M.K. Meena.

“The accused has been identified as Virendra (56), a resident of Mukherjee Nagar. Further investigation is underway," the officer added.

