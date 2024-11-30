Southeast Asia represents 10 pc of HIV global burden: WHO

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) The Southeast Asia region, including India, has about 3.9 million people living with HIV (PLHIV), representing 10 per cent of the global burden, WHO's Regional Director, South-East Asia, Saima Wazed, said on Saturday, ahead of World AIDS Day.

In the region, 78 per cent of PLHIV knew their status in 2023.

While 66 per cent received lifesaving antiretroviral treatment, 64 per cent had suppressed viral load.

Wazed informed that despite treatments, the region also has a high burden (80,000 children and adolescents aged 0-14) due to vertical transmission (mother-to-child); and about 53,000 infants are born with congenital syphilis.

"These children are one too many as there are effective interventions to eliminate mother-to-child transmission during pregnancy, labour, and childbirth," she said.

"While we have made significant strides in reducing HIV/AIDS rates through strong national commitments, we must acknowledge the ongoing challenges that persist," Wazed noted.

In addition, marginalised populations such as men who have sex with men (MSM), sex workers, people who inject drugs, trans and gender-diverse individuals, and prisoners continue to face disproportionate impacts due to stigma, discrimination, and in some cases, criminalisation.

She called for “confronting the inequalities” to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals target of ending AIDS by 2030.

Further, Wazed called the theme, "Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right" this year, "a rallying cry for accessible, rights-based healthcare that empowers those affected by HIV/AIDS to live vibrant and fulfilling lives".

The Regional Director also urged for "boldly tackling the stigma and discrimination that stand as formidable barriers to accessing prevention, treatment, and care".

"On this World AIDS Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the health and rights of all individuals affected by HIV/AIDS," Wazed said.

