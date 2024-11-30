ISL 2024-25: Mehtab's strike secures Mumbai City FC's 1-0 victory over Hyderabad FC

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Mumbai City FC defeated Hyderabad FC by 1-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Saturday.

The Islanders returned to winning ways at home courtesy of a solitary goal from Mehtab Singh as Petr Kratky’s men put the preceding defeat against Punjab FC behind by securing their third win of the ongoing season. With his assist, Chhangte became Mumbai City FC’s outright highest goal contributor in ISL (36 - 21 goals and 15 assists), leaving behind Bipin Singh.

The hosts started the game with extra motivation, troubling the Hyderabad FC penalty area with crosses and penetrations. The game's first chance fell to Lallianzuala Chhangte, who dropped his shoulder and lost his marker Parag Shrivas in the box before testing Lalbiakhlua Jongte with a vicious left-footed effort. However, the Hyderabad FC goalkeeper was alert to the danger as he parried the effort to safety.

The Islanders finally broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when Mehtab Singh, who is ever dangerous from set-pieces made an exceptional movement to head home a corner delivered by Chhangte. Mehtab lost his marker brilliantly with his intricate movement and came up with a powerful header to beat Jongte in goal.

Mumbai City FC’s celebrations were short lived as their midfield maestro Toral limped off the field making way for Brandon Fernandes. The Spaniard was struggling with an ankle injury and despite his best efforts to play through the pain, Toral simply couldn’t continue. Therefore Petr Kratky decided to deploy Brandon in the absence of Yoell Van Nieff and Jeremy Manzorro on the bench.

Ramhlunchhunga looked like the player who could get on the scoresheet for the visitors. The youngster with his darting runs troubled the Mumbai City FC defenders. He also unleashed a vicious long range effort, forcing Lachenpa to be at his best to deny him the goal.

In the 62nd minute, Thangboi Singto turned to Edmilson Correia, replacing Paulista, who failed to make much impact in the game. Whereas, Kratky also freshened things up by bringing on Franklin Nazareth and Bipin Singh. A few minutes later, a knock to Nikolaos Karelis meant that Kratky had to turn to Sanjeev Stalin with the aim of closing out the game.

Despite their best efforts in the entirety of the second period, Hyderabad FC failed to find the equaliser. They controlled possession in periods but overall, they lacked quality in the final third which saw Singto’s men succumb to their sixth defeat this season in nine games.

