Shobha Karandlaje demands action against K'taka Health Minister over deaths of pregnant women & children

Bengaluru, Nov 30 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, on Saturday demanded action against Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao over the deaths of pregnant women and children, stating that the health department in the state was not functioning properly.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, she said, "In central Karnataka alone, from January onwards, there have been reports of 111 newborn deaths. In the same region, 27 mothers who underwent C-sections have also died. What is the government doing?" she asked.

"Corruption, nepotism, negligence, and arrogance in the health department have resulted in the deaths of women and children in our state."

She pointed out that the Lokayukta visited hospitals and reprimanded the Congress-led state government, while multiple expert teams have reported that hospitals are not functioning properly.

"The situation has become so dire that people visiting hospitals fear they may not return alive," she said, adding that deaths occurring in hospitals have put Karnataka in a state of worry.

The government is suppressing the maternal mortality rate in maternity hospitals, she alleged.

"On one hand, we have maternal deaths, and on the other hand, newborn deaths," she added.

"In Ballary, there have been five deaths. Women who underwent C-sections died due to the glucose administered to them. Reports by teams from Rajiv Gandhi University and other doctors confirm this," she said.

"Despite being warned against supplying this glucose, it was still provided. Meanwhile, Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil talks about shutting down Central government-run Jan Aushadhi Kendras located in front of our hospitals. What are they trying to do? Are they planning to start some new business? Are they attempting to give tenders to some shell company?" Shobha Karandlaje asked the Congress government.

She accused the state government of refusing to use the Central government's Jan Aushadhi Kendra facilities and instead calling for their tenders, indulging in corruption to make a profit.

"The greed of Congress Chief Ministers and Ministers are victimising the poor in our state," she lamented.

She urged Siddaramaiah to take action against Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

"It is not enough for the Chief Minister to make speeches about supporting the poor, backward classes, and Dalits. There should be genuine concern. Who will ensure justice for the families of these women and children who have died?" she asked the Congress government.

She demanded an investigation into the incidents and urged the government to provide compensation to the families of the deceased women and children.

"The Central government had directed banning the second batch of glucose from a specific company. Despite state government orders, how did it reach hospitals? How was it administered to these women? What is the motive behind this? Who are the directors of this company? There is no clarity about their background," Karandlaje said.

She alleged that counterfeit drugs were being sold through shell companies.

"This is shocking and deeply saddening," she said.

She criticised the Siddaramaiah government, calling it "a merciless government of murderers".

"I visited the KR Puram hospital myself. There are no adequate facilities in government hospitals. There is a shortage of medicines, surgical equipment, doctors, and even computer staff. Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao must take direct responsibility for this," she demanded the Congress government.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.