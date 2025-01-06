South Korea vows to bolster alliance with US during Blinken's Seoul visit

Seoul, Jan 6 (IANS) South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here on Monday and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between South Korea and the United States, officials said.

The meeting at the National Assembly came as the top US diplomat visited Seoul amid efforts to ensure its alliance with the US remains strong despite political uncertainties coming from last month's botched martial law imposition.

In the meeting, Woo requested continued support from the US, adding that a special parliamentary delegation is set to travel to the US soon to explain South Korea's situation and seek cooperation for their alliance.

"On top of a national crisis over the martial law imposition, the Republic of Korea is in great grief due to the passenger aircraft tragedy," Woo was quoted as saying.

"But as we have survived numerous national crises, such as colonial rule, (territory) division and dictatorship, I am certain we will overcome this crisis," he said.

An official at the National Assembly said Blinken is the first US state secretary to visit the parliament to meet with a South Korean National Assembly speaker, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Blinken paid a courtesy call on acting President Choi Sang-mok, and discussed North Korea's nuclear development and military alignment with Russia with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

Blinken said that Russia intends to share its advanced space and satellite technology with North Korea, in exchange for the North's provision of weapons and other equipment to Moscow in support of its war against Ukraine.

Blinken made the remark after talks with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in Seoul, calling it a concern for the United States and its key allies, like South Korea and Japan.

"We have reasons to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite technology to Pyongyang," Blinken said in a joint press conference.

Blinken was on a three-nation tour this week, with planned stops in Japan and France. The trip is widely expected to be his final overseas visit as the top US diplomat under the Biden administration.

