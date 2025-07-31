Shwetha and Kuku to fight it out against male rivals in AMMA elections

Kochi, July 31 (IANS) With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations for the 17-member executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) ending on Thursday evening, actress Shwetha Menon and Kuku Parameswaran, who are in the fray for its top posts, will now have to fight the electoral battle slated for August 15.

Shwetha will battle against actor-turned-BJP leader Devan for the President’s post, while Kuku will fight it out against villain Ravindran for the General Secretary's post.

There was a lot of activity on the last day, and there was a glimmer of hope when Jagdeesh and three others withdrew in favour of Shwetha, that Devan might do the same, but he said it would be better if she won it through the ballot and not gratis.

The Treasurer post is also going to the wire as Anoop Chandran is pitted against Unni Sivapal.

Likewise, for the posts of two Vice-Presidents, there are four candidates in the fray.

However, Anseeba Hassan was unanimously elected as the Joint Secretary.

On Thursday, it was the sudden withdrawal of actor Baburaj from the race for the General Secretary's post that raised eyebrows, as all along he was maintaining that he would not withdraw.

However, he took to his social media account to express how he was deeply pained that all the hard work he had put in the past eight years in AMMA had brought him only uncharitable remarks, and hence he has decided not only to withdraw his nomination but also step aside from all activities in the AMMA.

"I wish AMMA all the best," said Baburaj.

AMMA office bearers include the President, two Vice-Presidents, the General Secretary, the Joint Secretary, the Treasurer, and 11 executive members.

There are around 500 AMMA members who are eligible to cast their votes.

Now the real interest is will women actresses occupy the top two posts in AMMA, as never before have any women held these two plum posts.

The present set of office-bearers, led by President Mohanlal, resigned last year, following the publication of the Justice K. Hema Committee report on the condition of women in the Malayalam film industry. Subsequently, General Secretary Siddique was accused of sexual assault, and after he resigned from his post, more names came under the scanner, and Mohanlal felt it was better to quit, forcing a fresh round of elections.

