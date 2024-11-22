Servo Masters 2024: Jamal Hossain hangs in there with a 72 to maintain two-shot lead

Digboi (Assam), Nov 22 (IANS) Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain hung in there with a hard-fought even-par 72 to maintain his overnight two-shot lead at a total of 11-under 205 after Round Three of the Servo Masters 2024 being played at the Digboi Golf Links here on Friday.

Divyansh Dubey of Pune struck a 69 to jump three spots to second position at a total of nine-under 207. Samarth Dwivedi shot the day’s best score of 66 to occupy tied-third place along with Olympian Udayan Mane (70) and Mani Ram (72) at eight-under 208. Deven Bhumij (73), the only Digboi-based professional to make the cut, ended the day in tied 33rd place at even-par 216.

Jamal Hossain (68-65-72), a four-time winner on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), had a poor start for the second straight day as he bogeyed the second hole. The 39-year-old then came up with some excellent chipping to set up two tap-ins en route to his three birdies on the front nine.

Jamal, who was regularly missing putts from short range on Friday, missed two such putts to drop a double-bogey and a bogey on the back nine. He only managed one birdie on the back nine. “I continue to strike the ball well. I also did well with my chipping today. However, I missed a lot of putts. I’m happy that I came back strong after an early bogey for the second day running. Some of my approach shots were also not up to the mark," he said.

“I managed to hang in there today despite an ordinary round thanks to all my experience. Many years of experience have taught me how to handle myself on the course even when my game is not at its best. I’ll approach the final round like any other round and not put too much pressure on myself,” Jamal Hossain added.

The 22-year-old Divyansh Dubey (68-70-69), playing only his third season on the PGTI and searching for his maiden win, produced five birdies and two bogeys on Friday. Divyansh has been making news since the Pune event two weeks back where he had risen into contention.

“From the Pune event onwards, I’ve been in a good space mentally and as far as my game is concerned. My ball-striking has been great over the last three weeks. I’ve been hitting fairways and greens in Digboi and it’s just been a matter of converting putts. I feel capitalizing on my chances on the greens will be the key in the final round,” said Dubey.

