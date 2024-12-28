Sandeep Dikshit challenges Kejriwal to debate, vows to expose AAP-BJP link

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday challenged AAP convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to a public debate and vowed to expose his links with the BJP.

Talking to IANS, Dikshit said, “I will give 100s of evidence to prove how they have helped the BJP win elections at the Centre and in states.”

“As part of a conspiracy, the AAP has directly helped the BJP and tried to defeat the Congress,” Dikshit said, dismissing the AAP allegation that he was being used as a front by the BJP to defeat the AAP.

Lashing out at AAP leaders’ habit of making baseless allegations, he said, “We are still waiting to see the 350-page evidence Kejriwal had promised to issue against Sheila ji (former Delhi CM and late Congress leader).”

“I challenge Kejriwal to share if they have anything substantive to prove that I have some links with the BJP,” said a combative Dikshit, who is fighting the upcoming Assembly election against Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

Highlighting the alleged wrongdoings of the AAP, the Congress leader referred to LG V.K. Saxena’s decision to seek a report within three days from Delhi Police after an inquiry into the Congress leader’s complaint of illegal political surveillance ahead of Assembly elections.

Dikshit, a former Member of Parliament, has alleged that intelligence personnel from Punjab have parked their vehicles outside his home.

The LG’s office said in an order, “This pertains to a representation received from Sandeep Dikshit, former MP and candidate of the Congress for the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha Elections, 2025. He has raised serious concerns regarding intelligence personnel from the Punjab government allegedly visiting his residence and parking their vehicles outside his house.”

"The Lieutenant Governor has noted the gravity of the allegations. Given the impending Vidhan Sabha elections, it is essential that potential candidates are not subjected to any form of intimidation or coercion that could hinder their participation in the democratic process,” said a statement from Raj Niwas.

