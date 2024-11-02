Samvat 2081 offers investors remarkable chance to reshape their financial journey

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) As the Indian stock markets embrace Samvat 2081, investors have a remarkable chance to reshape their financial journey amid a dynamic and evolving market, experts said on Saturday.

This period, steeped in tradition and the promise of prosperity, is an ideal time to reassess investment strategies that align with India’s high-growth potential in transformative sectors such as green energy, technology, and financial services.

According to market watchers, the coming year will set new benchmarks in the investment field, given India’s development initiatives, strong domestic demand, and the increasing trend of domestic savings flowing into the equity market.

In Samvat year 2080, investors' wealth surged by a whopping Rs 128 lakh crore (about $1.5 trillion at current exchange rate) to Rs 453 lakh crore in just one year. This made Samvat 2080 the biggest wealth-creating year on record, banking upon a stable government, strong fundamentals s and record inflows by domestic funds which was at Rs 4.7 lakh crore.

Samvat 2080 also saw significant growth in the prices of gold and silver, with both precious metals delivering returns of 32 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively.

According to Vivek Goel, Joint MD, Tailwind Financial Services, in today’s market, diversification is essential.

“Mutual funds, particularly thematic funds in infrastructure, technology, and renewable energy, offer a balanced, straightforward way for investors at any stage to benefit from long-term growth trends. Index funds like Nifty 50 and Sensex also provide an accessible and low-cost route to capitalise on India’s top-performing companies, especially suited for passive investors aiming for consistent returns,” Goel informed.

Dr Vikas Gupta, smallcase Manager and CEO at OmniScience Capital, said that as far as macros are concerned, consider that the GDP growth is expected to be over 7 per cent in real terms, inflation is within the RBIs target range and interest rates are likely to be cut across the global central banks over the next year.

“Except for black swans which could derail the supply chains from Asia to Europe, the coast is clear for the markets. With the large caps significantly undervalued, and expectations of large earnings gains, it is likely that the Nifty 50 and Sensex could deliver an outsized gain in Samwat 2081,” he mentioned.

With steady interest rates, fixed-income securities and debt mutual funds offer stability and regular income, while investments in gold and silver remain cherished for their cultural significance and role as hedges against inflation and volatility.

Sovereign gold bonds and Gold ETFs also provide tax-efficient, accessible ways to hold precious metals, said experts.

“Real estate endures as a valued investment, particularly through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), allowing investors to benefit from India’s growing commercial real estate sector without the complexities of ownership,” said Goel.

