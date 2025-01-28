Rajasthan: Shahpura observes bandh against cancellation of district status

Jaipur, Jan 28 (IANS) A massive protest was staged in Shahpura on Tuesday against the cancellation of district status.

The people of the area have been holding protests for the last 28 days over the issue of district status.

In response to the committee’s call, Shahpura observed a complete shutdown on Tuesday, marking the day as "Black Day."

Over 60 organisations, including the Medical Store Union, supported the bandh. Jai Mewar Taxi Union’s participation led to the suspension of school transport.

Sangharsh Samiti member Priyanshu Yaduvanshi criticised the local MLA for not engaging with protesters since the district status was taken away.

A grand rally, led by the Shahpura Jila Sangharsh Samiti, was held at Mahalon ke Chowk on Tuesday. Thousands of residents from Shahpura and nearby tehsils and villages participated, unanimously demanding that Shahpura retain its status as a district.

A massive procession followed, starting from Mahalon ke Chowk to the subdivision office. During the public meeting at Mahalon ke Chowk, several committee leaders addressed the crowd and warned that if Shahpura is not reinstated as a district, they would boycott the upcoming Panchayat and Municipal Council elections.

Protesters also raised slogans at Trimurti Square, where a cutout of former MLA Lalaram Bairwa was removed on Monday. Demonstrators later tore down the MLA’s posters on the Mandal-Sanganer Mega Highway.

Thousands of protesters also marched to the subdivision office, where they submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor, demanding the restoration of the Shahpura district.

The protestors have also given the state government a 15-day ultimatum to declare Shahpura a district.

Ramprasad Jat stated that failure to meet the demand within the stipulated time would result in a massive sit-in protest on the Nagaur-Satur National Highway and Mandal-Sanganer Mega Highway 148D.

Advocate Anil Sharma affirmed that the ongoing protests would persist until Shahpura is officially declared a district.

