Rahul Gandhi calls for greater government spending on education

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has emphasised the need for increased government spending on education.

Interacting with students of IIT Madras in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said that quality education requires robust government funding and robust public institutions, rather than relying on privatisation and financial incentives.

"The government must guarantee quality education to its people, and this can only be achieved by strengthening public institutions," he added.

Highlighting the success of government institutions, the Congress leader said, "The best institutions in the country, including your institution (IIT Madras), are government-run. I argue for much more money being spent on education by governments."

Expressing his concerns about India's education system, Rahul Gandhi added, "I have serious problems with the way the country's education system is structured. It doesn't allow the imagination of our children to thrive. It's a very restrictive, top-down system… very narrow."

He shared insights from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, during which he spoke to thousands of children across the country about their aspirations.

"Most of the students I interacted with want to become lawyers, doctors, engineers, or army soldiers. It can't be that there are only five career options in this country, but that's what our system is pushing," he noted.

He also criticised the current system for measuring success through a narrow lens, focusing primarily on becoming an engineer, doctor or civil servant, which applies to only a small percentage of the population.

"Our education system should allow children to pursue what they want and experience diverse opportunities," he said.

The Congress leader also stressed the need for increased investment in Research and Development (R&D), particularly in the production sector.

"Real innovation comes from R&D, and more funding in this area is essential for the country's progress," he said.

Rahul Gandhi contrasted his party's inclusive vision with the BJP's economic policies, saying, "The Congress believes in fair distribution and inclusive growth. The BJP, on the other hand, is more aggressive on growth and follows a 'trickle-down' approach."

Touching upon India's foreign policy, he emphasised the importance of balancing relations with global powers like China and the US.

"India must intelligently navigate and balance its relationships with these superpowers," he advised.

Rahul Gandhi concluded by stressing that a harmonious society would lead to less conflict and greater progress for the country.

