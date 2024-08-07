R R Swain confirmed as J&K DGP

Srinagar, Aug 7 (IANS) Rashmi Ranjan Swain IPS (AGMUT:1991), who was holding the additional charge as the DGP J&K has been confirmed and posted as the UT police chief by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

An order issued by the MHA on Wednesday said that with the approval of the competent authority, R. R.Swain IPS (AGMUT: 1991) currently holding the additional charge of the Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir is hereby appointed to the post of Director General of Police with effect from the date of assumption of charge and till 30-09-2024 or until further orders whichever is earlier.

R.R. Swain is one of those police officers of the erstwhile J&K cadre of the IPS who are seen at the very forefront of fighting terrorism and the terror ecosystem in J&K.

Swain is seen as a non-compromising hardcore, honest nationalist police officer for whom corruption and indiscipline are intolerable as the police chief.

As the Special Director Intelligence Department, Swain has been rendering yeoman service while identifying, tackling and sidelining those helping terrorism, separatism, narco-smuggling and terror funding.

For the anti-national elements in J&K, Swain has become a ‘hate figure’ as they see him represent the long arm of the state.

He has been encouraging honest, nationalist officers while ensuring that no law-abiding civilian faces any inconvenience at the hands of the security forces.

He has earned a lot of praise for his largely popular ‘Public Darbars’ during which he has been resolving the grievances of the people on the spot.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.