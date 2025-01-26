R-Day: Punjab CM vows to crush forces inimical to state

Patiala, Jan 26 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday vowed to crush the forces inimical to the state and foil their conspiracies for disturbing the peace, communal harmony, brotherhood and amity of the state.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the Tricolor at a function to commemorate 76th Republic Day in Polo Ground here, the Chief Minister said Punjab is the land of the gurus, saints, seers, and martyrs and has always been a torch bearer to mankind for values of brotherhood and communal harmony. He said maintaining the hard-earned peace in the state is the first and foremost priority for his government, adding no one will be allowed to disturb it.

Mann solicited the support and cooperation of the people for foiling any conspiracy to derail the peace, progress and prosperity of the state. He said despite limited natural resources the farmers of the state have put their sweat and toil to make the country self-reliant in food production, that too at the cost of overexploitation of the only available natural resources.

The Chief Minister said the Centre should accept the demands of the food growers so that they can serve the country well. He said that the plight of farmers, due to the cold shoulder of the Union government, hurts every Indian who believes in constitutional values. The Centre should stop the step-motherly treatment towards Punjab and its hard-working people.

Citing another example of the Union government’s indifferent attitude towards Punjab, the Chief Minister said that the Centre has not released the state’s pending share of Rural Development Fund (RDF) of Rs 5,500 crore.

“It is not in consonance with the federal structure of the country as enshrined in the Constitution of the country.” He said states are not beggars and they should be given their legitimate share of funds by the Centre instead of harassing them.

