Pralhad Joshi slams Congress over playing politics over cremation of former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Union Minister and senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has criticised the Congress for playing politics over the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh while the country mourned his demise.

In a post on Saturday on social media platform X, the Minister said: "It is very unfortunate and shameful that the Congress is playing dirty politics while the nation mourns the sad demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh."

The BJP leader added that such disrespectful attitude by the Congress was not surprising and is unfortunately in line with the age-old tradition of the Congress to insult towering personalities, whether they were from their own party or others, who do not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family, including former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

Sharpening his attack on the Congress for spreading false information that the Central government did not allow space for a memorial to be built for former PM Manmohan Singh, Union Minister Joshi further wrote in a post on X: "Even after Union Home Minister Amit Shah clearly informed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that space for a memorial would be allocated as per the rules applicable to all former Prime Ministers, the Congress chose to spread lies & hate during this moment of grief."

"Our Government holds the contributions of Dr Manmohan Singh in the highest regard and remains committed to preserving his legacy for future generations," the Minister added.

"History shows the moments when Congress ill-treated statesmen during the final rites of Sardar Patel, Narasimha Rao and even Pranab Mukherjee."

The Minister also said: "The Congress must show maturity and dignity, at least in the passing of one of its tallest leaders, and must refrain from its disgraceful & divisive politics, instead of exploiting Dr. Singh's legacy for petty gains."

The senior BJP leader said that PM Modi personally ensured all arrangements were made to bid farewell to Manmohan Singh and alleged that Congress was still resorting to cheap politics.

"PM Modi himself took care of everything and made all the arrangements to give him the last respects," he added.

In a sharp rebuke, BJP President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday accused the Congress party of 'politicising' Singh's demise and engaging in 'cheap politics'.

He alleged that the Congress party had never shown respect to the late veteran Manmohan Singh when he held office.

"It is indeed very unfortunate that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and current President Mallikarjun Kharge are not refraining from doing politics even on the sad demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Congress, which never gave respect to Dr Manmohan Singh while he was alive, is now doing politics in the name of his respect," JP Nadda said.

"This is the same Congress which tarnished the dignity of the post of the Prime Minister by placing Sonia Gandhi as super PM above PM Manmohan Singh," Nadda added.

After the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the family of the late Manmohan Singh that the government will allocate space for the memorial. In the meanwhile, cremation and other formalities can happen because a trust has to be formed and space has to be allocated to it.

Manmohan Singh was accorded a state funeral with military honours at the Nigambodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in north Delhi, on Saturday.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the hospital.

