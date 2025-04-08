IPL 2025: LSG post their second-highest total in Kolkata

Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) The Lucknow Super Giants (IPL) stamped their authority in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a scintillating display of power-hitting, registering their second-highest total in the league’s history — 238/3 — against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

The total also stands as the third-highest ever recorded at the iconic venue, behind only Punjab Kings’ 262/2 against KKR last season.

Opting to bowl first, Kolkata Knight Riders were immediately put on the back foot as Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram exploded out of the blocks. The opening pair added 99 runs in just over 10 overs, taking full advantage of a flat surface and some wayward bowling.

Marsh was at his belligerent best, striking cleanly through the off-side and punishing anything too full or short. His knock of 81 off 48 balls set the tone for what was to come.

Though Harshit Rana eventually broke the opening partnership with a clever off-cutter to dismiss Markram, the damage was already significant. What followed was even more brutal.

Nicholas Pooran, continuing his dream season, walked in and immediately went after the KKR spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. The West Indian southpaw clubbed them all over Eden Gardens, reaching his fifty in just 21 balls and ending unbeaten on a 36-ball 87, studded with eight towering sixes.

While KKR’s bowlers struggled to find answers, LSG’s batters feasted on the short boundaries and the lightning-fast outfield.

With this total of 238/3, Lucknow now sits in elite company on the list of all-time highest IPL scores. It ranks just below their franchise-best of 257/5, scored against Punjab Kings in Mohali back in 2023. This Eden Gardens blitz also marked the third-highest total ever recorded at the venue, only behind the 262/2 chased by Punjab Kings against KKR's 261.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, however, continue to dominate the IPL’s record books with three entries above the 275-run mark, including the all-time highest score of 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024.

