Poor, Dalits, marginalised believe this 3rd term will give them better life, says PM Modi

Gandhinagar, Sep 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the poor, Dalits, and marginalised believe that his government's third term at the Centre will give them a better life and the 140 crore Indians have faith that their aspirations will take a new flight.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing the RE-Invest 2024 here. He inaugurated the event, a global seminar on renewable energy, emphasizing India’s growing role in the sector.

PM Modi said, “For three days at RE-Invest, there will be discussions around energy. This conference will help us learn from each other and it will eventually help humanity. India’s people have given a third term to this government, and behind this is the aspirations of India. 140 crore Indians believe that their aspirations will take a new flight with this third term. The poor, Dalits, and marginalised also believe that this third term will give them a better life. Indians want to see our economy in the top three in the world. This is not an isolated event but part of a larger vision and mission. This will help make India a bigger economy by 2047.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat, began his engagements at 9.15 a.m. by interacting with beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar scheme here and later, at 10:30 a.m., he inaugurated RE-Invest 2024.

PM Modi further highlighted the government's accomplishments in the first 100 days of its third term, noting, “In these 100 days, you can see our speed, scale, and priorities. We have addressed every sector and factor that can contribute to our country’s speedy development. We have made key decisions, including sanctioning seven crore homes for the people...we have already completed four crore homes in previous terms..."

"More than 15 Made-in-India semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains have been launched. Our goal is high-performance bio-manufacturing. We’ve also made numerous policy decisions around green energy in the past 100 days. India’s diversity, scale, capacity, and potential are unique, and that’s why I say, 'Indian solutions for global application...Even the world understands this. Today, India is the best bet for the 21st century,” the PM said.

“Gujarat, which has pioneered the solar revolution, the milk revolution, and the sweet revolution (honey), is now leading this flagship programme as well. Gujarat was ahead of its time, even in addressing climate concerns. When the world was still unaware of climate change, Mahatma Gandhi had already warned us about its impact. This venue, ‘Mahatma Mandir’, is named after him, reflecting his vision. Green future and net zero are not just fancy phrases but a reflection of India’s firm commitment. Our goal is not just to reach the top, but to remain at the top,” he added.

RE-Invest 2024 is the Government of India’s flagship event to showcase India’s renewable energy potential to the world and attract global investments. Organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the event connects global investors, developers, and innovators in the renewable energy sector to accelerate India's transition towards green energy.

The 4th edition of this event, being held at Mahatma Mandir from September 16-18, is expected to see participation from over 15,000 delegates from across the globe, including B2B, B2G, and technical sessions, as well as exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge renewable energy technologies.

On Sunday, PM Modi chaired the meeting of the Shri Somnath Trust at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar. The trust oversees the management of the historic Shri Somnath Mandir and surrounding lands in Prabhas Patan, a renowned pilgrimage site.

PM Modi, who heads the trust, reflected on the temple’s legacy, famously rebuilt by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and supported by notable figures like Jam Saheb and Kanaiyalal Munshi.

In a push for renewable energy, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a 30 MW solar system and a 35 MW BESS Solar PV Project at Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station. Additionally, new 220-kilovolt substations in Morbi and Rajkot will be launched to enhance energy infrastructure in the region.

As part of his development-focused agenda, PM Modi will also launch the Single Window IT System (SWITS) for the International Financial Services Centres Authority, which aims to streamline financial services in India. The PM will also sanction over 30,000 houses under the PMAY-Gramin scheme, release the first installment for these homes, and lay the foundation for new houses under the urban segment of the PMAY scheme.

In Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for critical infrastructure projects, including quadrupling the Samakhiali-Gandhidham and Gandhidham-Adipur railway lines and developing iconic roads and flyovers in the city.

