Planning a Kedarnath-Badrinath trip? Ensure your wallet and luck are ready!

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Char Dham Yatra cannot be without problems and difficulties for an average person who does not have a VIP or VVIP connection. Such ordinary persons should keep this in mind while proceeding on the Kedarnath-Badrinath pilgrimage.

Several pilgrims who have undertaken this journey have shared the same experience. They recount the challenges faced by every traveller along the route. If your pockets are lined with money and luck is on your side, only then should you consider making this journey.

The level of bad management throughout the trip is evident from the experience that pilgrims share. First of all, the way of Kedarnath is full of chaos, and it has become a hub for vendors and others seeking to fleece travellers, with hardly any presence of administration during the journey.

The pilgrimage begins at Gauri Kund, and before that, travellers must rely on local transportation from Sonprayag to Gauri Kund. For a distance of just 5 kms, a fare of Rs 50 is charged, as the local vehicle operators act arbitrarily. The question also arises as to why the government, which claims to provide all necessary arrangements for this pilgrimage, has allowed the roads to remain in such a poor condition without repairs. The bad condition roads give travellers a sense of fear all the way.

At the same time, the pedestrian path from Gauri Kund to Baba Kedarnath’s shrine hardly resembles a proper travel route. It winds precariously over deep gorges, with railings often broken or completely absent.

Moreover, the path is littered with large stones and is full of mud and the stench of horse manure, which will greet the pilgrims throughout their journey. If you find yourself exhausted and consider hiring a horse or a ‘palki’ (palanquin), be prepared to pay exorbitant charges for these services.

The pilgrims who have visited the shrine advise travellers to take responsibility for their own safety, as there is a complete absence of police personnel along the route. To make things worse, there are no medical facilities along the route. You may have to pay between Rs 100 and Rs 200 for a bottle of water which usually costs Rs 20.

Meals can cost anywhere from Rs 400 to Rs 600 per person. If you want lemonade along the way, it can cost between Rs 40 and Rs 100. If you’re lucky enough to find accommodation, expect to pay between Rs 4,000 and Rs 10,000 for a camp stay.

This is not all. A bucket of hot water for bathing can cost between Rs 100 and Rs 200. The price for the temple’s prasadam can go up to Rs 500. Likewise, to avoid the hassle of long lines for darshan inside the temple, you may need to rely on the priests’ assistance, which can cost you Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.

Travellers have shared that due to the negligence of authorities, horse and mule operators push past you aggressively, putting you at risk of accidents. There are no measures in place to rein in these animals or to ensure safety.

Massive filth along the pilgrimage route can corrode your faith and devotion as you move through it. Even if you consider taking a helicopter service, you’ll find the same level of mismanagement. Passengers are often overcharged, and after securing a confirmed ticket, you may end up on a waiting list while those who pay more are given priority.

If you need to stay in a hotel in Sonprayag before starting your journey, you should be ready to pay exorbitant charges. In fact, hotel operators are engaged in rampant profiteering.

Pilgrims have the same situation at Badrinath temple, where charges for ‘Chaandi’ (silver) and ‘Swarn’ (gold) “aartis or abhisheks” range from Rs 5,100 to Rs 15,000. The cost of food and drink is also exorbitantly high, making it difficult for ordinary travellers to get a fair deal. Regular visitors are often restricted to outside views, while VIPs or VVIPs receive preferential treatment, easily gaining access to the sanctum sanctorum.

