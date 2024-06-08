Pappu Yadav blames Tejashwi for INDIA bloc's defeat in Bihar

Patna, June 8 (IANS) Newly elected Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, blamed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for the defeat of the ‘INDI Alliance’ in Bihar.

Pappu Yadav further said due to the arrogance of Tejashwi Yadav, the 'INDI Alliance' suffered a loss in Bihar and Rahul Gandhi could not become the Prime Minister.

“We had already said that we will not get more than 230 seats. If Tejashwi Yadav had not behaved arrogantly during the election, INDI Alliance would get more than 25 seats in Bihar. The state has suffered this fate due to Tejashwi's arrogance. If you are dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister, then you should have a big heart,” Pappu Yadav said while interacting with the media persons in Muzaffarpur.

He said that so many seats were lost in Bihar because of one person.

“We lost even those seats on which the INDI alliance candidates were winning. Because of him, the INDI alliance lost the Siwan seat. If Kanhaiya Kumar had been given a ticket in Begusarai, he would have probably won from there. Wherever NDA candidates have won, their winning margin was very small.”

Pappu Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi could not become the Prime Minister because of Bihar and Delhi (INDIA bloc’s poor performance in both states). “If the leaders of the INDI alliance had not shown their arrogance, Rahul Gandhi would have been the Prime Minister today,” he added.

On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar touching the feat of PM Narendra Modi during the NDA meeting in Delhi, Pappu Yadav said that this is not surprising.

