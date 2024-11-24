Pakistan's anti-terror body warns of terrorist attack ahead of PTI protest in Islamabad

Islamabad, Nov 24 (IANS) The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has warned of a potential terrorist attack targeting former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party -- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protest march here, said media reports.

The alert, issued on Thursday but revealed in the media on Saturday, cited intelligence from "multiple sources" indicating that terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had entered Pakistan from Afghanistan and infiltrated major cities, The Express Tribune reported.

NACTA identified the group as "Fitna al-Khawarij," previously known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). These militants reportedly entered Pakistan through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on the night of November 19-20.

The authority has cautioned that the terrorists might exploit PTI's public gathering as an opportunity for an attack.

In response, security measures across the capital have been significantly reinforced, with authorities instructed to remain vigilant and ensure the protest site is protected against any potential threats.

Earlier on Saturday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar to inform him that the government would not allow any sit-ins or rallies in Islamabad during the visit of a high-ranking Belarusian delegation, reported The Express Tribune.

Naqvi cited security concerns as the reason for the decision.

The delegation, led by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, is scheduled to visit from November 24 to 27.

Ahead of the PTI protest on November 24, the government imposed Section 144 across Punjab for three days and deployed thousands of security personnel in Islamabad. Authorities have sealed major routes leading to the Red Zone, including Srinagar Highway, GT Road, and those connecting to Islamabad Airport.

Containers have been placed at multiple entry points, while Rangers, police, and Frontier Corps personnel have been stationed at sensitive locations, particularly around D-Chowk.

Other precautionary measures include the partial suspension of internet and mobile services in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

Public transport, such as the metro bus services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, has been halted.

Additionally, all bus terminals at Faizabad have been barricaded to prevent security breaches during the protest and the high-profile visit.

The heightened security underscores the government's concern over both the potential terrorist threat and ensuring public safety amid increased tensions in the capital.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.