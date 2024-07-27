Opposition has agree to Sky deck near NICE road: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, July 27 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that the government is planning to construct a 250-meter sky deck in Bengaluru to promote tourism and the opposition has agreed to it.

“This 250-meter-high sky deck requires 25 acres of land. We had considered land near Kommaghatta and Bangalore University. However, the opposition MLAs felt that using 25 acres of land near Bangalore University, given the city’s growth, would be a waste and could create inconvenience for the students. Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka and other MLAs have agreed to locate it near the NICE road,” the Deputy Chief Minister said after meeting with the opposition MLAs.

He said that initially, the proposal was to construct this in front of Kanteerava Stadium but due to traffic congestion issues and objections from HAL the plan was dropped.

“The estimated cost of this project is Rs 400 to Rs 500 crores, and we have estimated that a minimum of 25 acres of land is required to provide parking facilities,” said Shivakumar who also holds the Bengaluru Urban Development Ministry.

He said that this land is with the NICE Company, adding that according to a Supreme Court order, the NICE Company has to return 200 acres of land to the government.

“The LoP gave us this information and we will discuss this matter with the NICE Company. Ten locations were considered for this project, but the Air Force and the Ministry of Aviation said that such a project could not be undertaken within a 20-kilometre radius. Thus, the decision was made to proceed near the NICE road,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the decision was taken after considering all factors, adding that placing it near the NICE road will provide tourists with a free route to Mysore and Kodagu.

“Additionally, since there is a possibility of widening the NICE road, the LoP suggested this as a suitable location and his suggestion is valid. When the Peripheral Ring Road is constructed, it will provide connectivity from all parts. These suggestions will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that a metro connection from Kengeri to Electronic City is also being planned.

“Although this would be financially burdensome. We will evaluate where it is financially feasible,” he said.

He said that the construction of a tunnel road was discussed in the meeting and it was decided to initially build an 18.5 km tunnel road from the Esteem Mall to the Silk Board.

“Some land will need to be acquired for this construction. These issues were presented to the MLAs and they have agreed to this project. A route from east to west Bengaluru has been prepared which will be undertaken in future phases,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the metro routes within BBMP limits will be constructed as double-decker flyovers, adding that both the corporation and the metro departments will bear the costs.

“Along with the tunnel road, 17-18 locations have been identified and currently, a 100 km signal-free corridor flyover is also being planned, which will cost approximately Rs 12,000 crores. Preparations are being made to call for tenders for this,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that for waste disposal, four locations within a 15-20 km radius of Bengaluru’s outskirts have been identified, saying that if there is government land, it will be used otherwise the commissioner will purchase private land which will be done according to the Central Environmental Department’s regulations.

“The Cauvery 5th Stage water supply project is in its experimental phase. It was planned to be inaugurated on August 15 but the officials have requested five more days, so water will be supplied by August 20,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the Brand Bengaluru project was also discussed during the meeting.

“Regarding the Greater Bengaluru bill, all party MLAs have requested the formation of a legislative committee, so it has been decided to form the committee,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the opposition leaders would promptly provide the names of their party MLAs, and the committee would be formed accordingly.

