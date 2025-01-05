Only stable govt can solve Delhi’s issues, not a temporary CM: Alka Lamba

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Alka Lamba, the Congress candidate from Delhi's Kalkaji constituency, criticised Chief Minister Atishi and said only a stable and accountable government and not a 'temporary CM' can resolve the national capital's issues.

Alka Lamba, during a conversation with IANS, expressed confidence in her chances of winning and criticised both her opponents. She referred to AAP’s Atishi as a “temporary Chief Minister” and took sharp jabs at BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri for his controversial conduct.

“I am confident that my 30 years of struggle, integrity, and commitment as a political and social activist born and raised in Delhi will resonate with the people. My aim now is to earn the trust of the people of Kalkaji and provide them with permanent solutions to their problems,” she said.

She further emphasised that Delhi’s pressing issues demand long-term, sustainable solutions, not temporary fixes.

Lamba remarked, “The challenges we face, such as pollution, contaminated Yamuna water, rising crime rates, inflation, and unemployment, can only be addressed by a stable and accountable government. A temporary Chief Minister cannot solve these problems. The claims made by AAP’s leadership are inconsistent with the reality on the ground in Kalkaji and other constituencies. Kalkaji should have been developed as a model constituency, but instead, its condition has deteriorated.”

Highlighting the specific issues plaguing Kalkaji, she said, “Roads remain dug up, parking issues persist, traffic congestion is rampant, and garbage piles are visible everywhere. Both the BJP and AAP have betrayed the people of Kalkaji and failed to deliver on their promises.”

Lamba also launched a scathing attack on BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, stating, “Despite BJP being in power for the past 10 years, the people here remain unhappy. Now, a candidate like Ramesh Bidhuri, whose language and behaviour in Parliament and public spaces are entirely unacceptable, has been fielded. His derogatory conduct makes him unfit to be a public representative. Kalkaji deserves better leadership, someone who can genuinely address and resolve the constituency’s problems on a permanent basis.”

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded CM Atishi from the Kalkaji constituency in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated former Member of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri. The Congress has chosen Alka Lamba as its candidate, making this a competitive electoral fight.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.