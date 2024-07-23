Odisha Assembly adjourned twice over opposition ruckus

Bhubaneswar, July 23 (IANS) Pandemonium continued to prevail on the second day of the budget session in the Odisha Assembly.

Speaker Surama Padhy first adjourned the House till 11.30 and later till 4 pm on Tuesday following the ruckus by members of the opposition Biju Janata Dal over the alleged assault on an Assistant Section Officer (ASO) by the son of governor Raghubar Das.

“An ASO was assaulted by the Hovernor’s son on July 7 but he hasn’t been provided justice so far. Both the Governor and Chief Minister held discussions with the victim but what transpired between them didn’t come to out. The ASO didn’t get justice and was even transferred. They came to power raising the Odia Asmita issue but are failing to give security to Odia people,” alleged senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik.

She also criticised Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan’s statement in which he advised the opposition to wait till the submission of an inquiry report by the Puri collector who is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati targeted BJD and BJP saying that both parties in collaboration adjourned the house so that important issues like unemployment couldn’t be discussed in the Assembly.

The first day of the budget session began on Monday on a stormy note as the opposition staged a walkout as soon as Governor Raghubar Das started delivering his address in the house.

The Opposition Congress and BJD had marched out of the house over the government's failure to take action against Lalit Kumar, son of Governor Das, over alleged attack on ASO.

Notably, Congress and BJD have been demanding action against Das’s son for allegedly assaulting ASO Baikuntha Pradhan, who was in charge of Raj Bhawan, Puri during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Rath Yatra. Pradhan accused Kumar and his Personal Security Officer (PSO) of assaulting him over a petty issue on late July 7.

