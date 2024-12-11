Indian Student Prahlad Iyengar Suspended at MIT: Is His Career in Trouble?

Washington: Prahlad Iyengar, a PhD student in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT, faces severe consequences after writing an article in support of Palestine. Published in MIT's student magazine, the article was criticized by the administration for allegedly promoting violence and inciting unrest. MIT officials specifically pointed to images of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) in the article, which they claimed linked the student to terrorism. As a result, Iyengar's five-year National Science Foundation fellowship was revoked, and he was banned from campus.

🚨🚨 MIT is effectively expelling PhD student Prahlad Iyengar for Palestine activism on campus. 🚨🚨 EMERGENCY RALLY: Cambridge City Hall, Monday, 12/9 at 5:30pm. Org sign-on to letter: https://t.co/tCOrOLTeNy pic.twitter.com/7cAYrvn5ad — MIT Coalition Against Apartheid (@mit_caa) December 8, 2024

The article's removal from the magazine followed swift actions from MIT’s administration, with a government investigation also initiated. Iyengar, through his lawyer, denied accusations of endorsing terrorism, attributing the controversy to the photos he included. This isn't the first time Iyengar has faced backlash; he was previously suspended for demonstrating in support of Palestine. His legal team argues that these actions violate academic freedoms and students' rights to free speech.

Iyengar’s suspension has sparked support from students at various U.S. universities, with a rally held in his defense at Cambridge City Hall on December 9. Critics argue that MIT's measures undermine the principles of free expression on college campuses.

Also read: India’s Top Google Searches of 2024 Revealed