No question of CM change, wait to see what happens in MUDA court case: K’taka HM

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (IANS) Commenting on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case and questions raised on replacement of CM Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara on Monday stated that there was no question of changing the CM and as the case was in court let’s wait and see what happens.

Responding to questions about the change of Chief Minister, Home Minister Parameshwara stated at his residence in Bengaluru, "As of today, there is no question of changing the CM. We already have a Chief Minister, and the administration is functioning. The case is in court; let’s wait and see what happens. There is no need to start a discussion on this topic."

"Why should the BJP be concerned about our party matters? Let them resolve the differences and disputes within their own party. We will take care of our party," Parameshwara responded to Opposition Leader, R Ashoka’s statements that the BJP was not the one changing the Chief Minister but that Siddaramaiah’s own party leaders would do so.

When asked about his recent visit to Minister MB Patil’s house, HM Parameshwara explained, “We had planned on going together to the Yettinahole project event. MB Patil invited me to come to his house for breakfast, saying we could leave from there. While we were at his house, we got information that the Chief Minister was ready to depart from his home to Sakleshpur. We informed the CM that we would join him. There is no need to interpret this in any other way."

In answer to a question the HM clarified, "There is no impact on the administration. Every minister is doing their departmental work. Neither officials, nor government secretaries are sitting idle. Since the Chief Minister is occupied with court arguments, he has not been able to attend any programmes. However, the administration is running smoothly."

Regarding the objections raised by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change related to the Yettinahole project, HM Parameshwara responded, "The work in the area where environmental concerns arise has been completed. Further work is ongoing in the dry regions. The Wildlife Board's concern is about environmental destruction. So far, efforts have been made to ensure no damage. The concerned departments will respond to this issue."

On the Youth Congress elections, he said, "Everyone has been given an open opportunity. There is no question of preference for ministers' or MLAs' children. If they are competent, they will be selected; otherwise, others will be chosen. They may naturally compete, but it does not mean they will be selected automatically."

