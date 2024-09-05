NEET aspirant from UP commits suicide in Kota

Jaipur, Sep 5 (IANS) A NEET aspirant from Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh committed suicide in Rajasthan's Kota district, confirmed officials on Thursday.

Jawahar Nagar SHO Harinarayan Sharma said: "The deceased student has been identified as Parshuram (21), who was a resident of Manpur in Barsana, district Mathura, UP. His landlord saw him hanging from the noose and informed the control room on Wednesday. Around 11.30 pm, a police team rushed to the spot and saw the student hanging by the ceiling fan and took him down. Then his body was taken to MBS Hospital. Meanwhile, his family reached Kota on Thursday," when the process of postmortem began.

Sharma said that the student lived in a rented house in Old Jawahar Nagar area. He came to Kota from his home on August 30.

Parshuram's father said that he had been preparing for NEET in Kota for three years. He scored 490 marks in his first attempt. Recently, he scored 647 marks in the exam. However, he was stressed after the recent NEET controversy. He was, however, good in his studies.

His uncle, Chatar Singh, said that it was his nephew's third year in Kota. "Recently, he had come to Kota from home. He used to talk to his father and brother daily. He had told his father that he was coming. Information about his death was received at 12 o'clock on Wednesday night," he said.

He had last spoken to his brother and father. He told his father: "I am not feeling well, I want to come," and he hung up.

His father tried calling him but he did not receive the call and hanged himself in his room on Wednesday night, said police.

Further investigation is in progress.

