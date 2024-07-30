NCP MLA's car vandalised in Maha's Akola, blames MNS activists

Akola (Maharashtra), July 30 (IANS) NCP legislator and spokesman Amol Mitkari on Tuesday alleged that a group of activists belonging to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had vandalised his car.

The incident took place a day after Mitkari had led a scathing attack against the MNS chief, Raj Thackeray, after the latter's sarcastic comments against the NCP national president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The attack took place on the premises of a government rest house.

Mitkari reacted sharply after the attack saying, "They take the name of Maharashtra and commit hooliganism like this. This is a cowardly attack. I am not afraid of these attacks...If they (MNS) think that they can come to power by remaining in the MahaYuti it will not happen," he said.

"I was in the rest house at the time of the attack. Some people came to see me. The attack was carried out by MNS workers. I have filed a complaint against this with the Superintendent of Police,’’ said Mitkari.

He further said that the MNS workers were standing outside the government rest house and tried to attack him.

Raj Thackeray on Monday had targeted Ajit Pawar in a press conference in Pune. Thackeray made a sarcastic comment: "Even though Ajit Pawar was not in Pune, the dams in Pune were filled."

Immediately after Raj Thackeray’s remarks, Mitkari criticised Raj Thackeray saying that he has lost his credibility. "Questioning party president Ajit Pawar’s performance by the most unsuccessful person in the political history of Maharashtra so far is like pointing at the sun," he added.

